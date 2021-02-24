La Brega

WNYC Studios and Futuro Studios present “La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience”: a seven-part podcast series that uses narrative storytelling and investigative journalism to reflect and reveal how la brega has defined so many aspects of life in Puerto Rico. Available in English and Spanish. Creado por un colectivo de periodistas, productores, músicos y artistas boricuas.

Presentado por Alana Casanova-Burgess.



Episode 1: What Is La Brega?

In this kick-off episode, host Alana Casanova-Burgess sets out to define la brega and examine what its ubiquity among boricuas really means.

Episodio 1: ¿Qué es la brega?

En este primer episodio, Alana Casanova-Burgess nos comparte un ejemplo para explicar qué significa para los boricuas “bregar”.

***

Episode 2: Levittown, Where The Good Life Begins

In this episode: how a suburb sits at the border between the American dream and a Puerto Rican one.

Episodio 2: Levittown, donde la buena vida comienz‪a‬

En este episodio, exploramos como una urbanización existe entre el “sueño americano” y un sueño puertorriqueño.

***

Episode 3: An Encyclopedia of Betraya‪l

In this episode: how the history of surveillance is everywhere and nowhere in Puerto Rico.

Episodio 3: Una enciclopedia de traición

En este episodio, cómo la historia de vigilancia en Puerto Rico está en todas partes y a la misma vez, en ninguna.

***

Episode 4: Vieques and the Promise to Build Back Bette‪r

In this episode, the “historic” agreement that was supposed to help the island’s reconstruction after Hurricane Maria. Supposed to.

Episodio 4: Vieques y la resiliencia que nunca lleg‪ó

En este episodio, un acuerdo “histórico” entre el gobierno federal y el de Puerto Rico, y cómo se convirtió en el trato que estancó la reconstrucción del país.

***

Episode 5: Basketball Warrior‪s

In this episode, David and Goliath play basketball in Athens.

Episodio 5: Guerreros del basket

En este episodio, David y Goliat juegan basket en Atenas.

***

Episode 6: The Bankruptcy Letter‪s

In this episode, the people standing on the long waiting line of Puerto Rico’s debt, and their struggle to collect what the government owes them.

Episodio 6: Las cartas de la quiebra

En este episodio, conocemos a la gente de a pie que está en la fila de la quiebra puertorriqueña y su lucha por cobrar lo que les debe el gobierno.

***

Episode 7: The End of the Promises

In this episode, the charade is over. What’s the afterlife of Puerto Rico’s political experiment?

Episodio 7: Se acabaron las promesa‪s

En este episodio, cuando se le cae el velo… ¿En qué estado queda el Estado Libre Asociado?

***

